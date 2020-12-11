TWU & Twin Cities Christmas Food Boxes Being Prepared this Week

Advertisement

Texarkana Water Utilities along with the Cities of Texarkana, Texas and Texarkana, Arkansas, is preparing Christmas food boxes to help those in need. Those boxes are being packed today at the Southwest Center and will be delivered tomorrow to 100 needy families.

Due to COVID-19, the food box program was altered this year. For the past 21 years, former Mayor James Bramlett hosted a fundraiser, Bramlett Beans and Cornbread, to raise money and collect food for the effort. This year, there were no fundraisers, and donations have been lower than usual.

Organizer Pam White has been vigilant to keep the effort alive.

“Family names are sourced through city employees, as well as community centers, local schools, and churches,” White said. “Due to COVID, there were no fundraisers this year, but also due to COVID, the need is greater than ever. Together, we can make this happen.”

