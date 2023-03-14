Christy Whitehead

Advertisement

Christy Ann Whitehead, age 58, of Wake Village, Texas, died Monday, March 13, 2023, in a local hospice facility.

Ms. Whitehead was born November 13, 1964, in Texarkana, Texas, to Doys and Kathryn (Cagle) Whitehead. In her early years, she enjoyed fishing and outdoor activities with her family. She was a homemaker who loved to watch tv. Most of all Christy loved being “Nanna” to her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Doys Whitehead, Jr. and one daughter, Samantha Lamon.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Bradley and Erica Todd; son-in-law, Joe Lamon; eight grandchildren, Hayden, Caleb, Gage, Kaylen, Dylan, Taryn, Lane, and Alicia; one sister, Stacey Hadaway and husband, Phil; two brothers, Jason Whitehead and Royce Whitehead; special friend Ron Goodmon; nephew Aiden Whitehead; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM Friday, March 17, 2023, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with Pastor Josh Lee officiating.

Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 AM Friday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.