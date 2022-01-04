Cindy Hodgson

Advertisement

Cynthia “Cindy” Lynn Hodgson, age 68, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, January 3, 2022, at her residence after a long battle with cancer.

Mrs. Hodgson was born June 23, 1953, in Houston, Texas. She worked for Meals on Wheels and loved to create stained glass art. She enjoyed playing pool and loved her fur babies: 2D, Mr. Bean, Roy, and Scooby.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Bobbie Hicks, one brother, Robert Davis and one sister, Becky Newton.

Survivors include her husband, Bart Hodgson; two stepsons, Brandon Hodgson and his significant other, Kelly and Jeremy Hodgson and his fiancé Vanessa; one brother, Kenny Davis; one sister-in-law, Mary Davis; one brother-in-law, Tom Newton; and her mother-in-law, Wanda Hodgson.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home. There are no services at this time.

