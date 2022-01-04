Dianna Bittorf

Advertisement

Dianna Rae Bittorf, 76, of Nash, Texas passed away December 31, 2021. She was born August 8, 1945 to Jimmie and Helen Carroll in Texarkana, Arkansas.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Dianna leaves behind her son Eddie Touchette and Buffie Holcomb of New Boston, Texas; grandson Dillon Touchette of New Boston, Texas; brother Mickey Carroll and wife Linda of Hooks, Texas; along with a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM, Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Friday, January 7, 2022 at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Chapelwood Cemetery.

