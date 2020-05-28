Cindy Lu Stevens

Advertisement

Cindy Lu Butler Stevens entered heaven on May 26, 2020, and was welcomed by her parents Jack and Carolton Butler. She was born October 15, 1955, in Texarkana AR.

She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Floyd Stevens, of Texarkana, AR; two brothers and their wives, Phillip and Debbie Ann Butler and Sam and Tammy Butler; mother-in-law Patricia Collum; brothers-in-law John C. Stevens, Jr. and Steve B. Stevens; sister-in-law Nancy Collum; two nephews and, Jerrod and his wife Lindsey Butler and Ben Butler; and a host of special cousins. She was preceded in death by her father-in-law John Calvin Stevens, Sr.

Cindy was an actress and model early in life, and later a homemaker. She was known for her roles in The Town That Dreaded Sundown, Boggy Creek II And The Legend Continues, and Grayeagle. She lived and told unbelievable stories of a life full of adventure and wonder. She was the life of the party and a natural comedian. She had a big heart and a great love for animals.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Texarkana Humane Society: PO Box 5020, Texarkana, TX 75505 in her honor.

