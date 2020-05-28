Grand jury indicts man for alleged sexual abuse of infant, two teen girls

Advertisement

A Bowie County grand jury indicted a Nash, Texas, man last week for 12 felony sex crimes involving a baby and two teen girls.

David Louis Jones Jr., 24, is related to the 1-year-old girl he is accused of molesting repeatedly and allegedly confessed to the crime in an interview with a Nash Police Department investigator. Jones allegedly wrote the word “yes” on a piece of paper when Investigator Michael Sutton asked him if he had been engaging in sexual contact with the infant born in May 2018 during an interview at the police department Feb. 23.

Jones was indicted for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 in connection with the alleged abuse of the baby. The offense is punishable by 25 to 99 years or life without parole.

Advertisement

Jones is also accused of sexually assaulting two teen girls, one in 2019 and one in 2014. Both of the teens were approximately 15 when the alleged assaults occurred, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Jones allegedly admitted to sexually abusing the teen girls in a phone interview with Sutton on March 23. One of the girls allegedly confirmed for police that an audio fiile discovered on Jones’ phone was of her and Jones engaging in “phone sex.” Nude photos of the girl were allegedly found on Jones’ phone also.

Jones has been indicted for 10 counts of sexual assault of a child in connection with the abuse of one teen girl and one count of sexual assault of a child in connection with the other. All 11 counts of sexual assault of a child are punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

Jones is being held in the Bowie County jail. Bail on the cases totals $400,000 currently. The case is assigned to 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison.

