Advertisement

Clara Sue McCain (Meme) went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 14th, 2021. She was preceded in death by; her parents, Floyd & Modenia Dougan; her son, Wesley McCain; her brothers, Berthel Dougan, Robert Dougan, & Harold Dougan. She is survived by; daughter Elaine Primeaux & husband Chris Primeaux; 3 Grandaughters, Hollie Hudson & husband Eric Hudson; Misti Thomas & husband Jody Thomas; and Staci Morgason & husband Stephen Morgason; and 9 great grandchildren; Carson, Callie, Wilson & Talon Morgason; Ella & Presley Hudson; and Madison, Mckenzee & Marli Thomas; siblings Charles Dougan, Carolyn Williams, Waymon Dougan (Brandy), Kenny Dougan (Cheryl), Patricia Fricks (John), Jimmy Dougan (Karen), Marty Dougan (Pam), and Alice Ross (Randal). She loved her family dearly. Her spunky attitude, kind Spirit and giving heart will be remembered always!

Local cremation arrangements are under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. Memorial Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, February 20, 2021 at First Assembly Lighthouse, Texarkana, Texas