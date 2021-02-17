Advertisement

Weston Trey Mahaffey, age 37, of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday, February 14, 2021.

He was born January 9, 1984 in Texarkana, Texas and was a computer graphic designer and was a Baptist. He enjoyed outdoor activities, especially hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his father, William D. Mahaffey and his Pawpaw, Kenneth Mahaffey.

Advertisement

Survivors include his mother, JoAnn Mahaffey of Texarkana, Texas; one sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer and Chris Atkins of Angleton, Texas; his grandma, Chris Mahaffey of Texarkana, Arkansas; one niece, Austyn Atkins; one nephew, Conley Atkins; aunt and uncle, Anita and Norman Callies of Texarkana, Texas; aunt, Doris Turner of Texarkana, Texas; and Gail Mahaffey Miller of Texarkana, Arkansas; his girlfriend, Amy Huggins of Dallas, Texas; and a number of friends and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.