Clarence Burks, 72, of Texarkana, TX was born January 29, 1950 in
Lewisville, AR to the late Jim and Mariah Burks. He departed this life
on Friday, May 13, 2022. He retired from Red River Army Depot. His
favorite words were “How Bout Them Cowboys” and he loved to play
dominoes. He accepted Christ at an early age with Union Hill Baptist
Church in Lewisville, AR. The love of his life was his Grandson
Tilynn, better known as “Man-Man”.
Those left to cherish his memories: Wife – Gwendolyn Sanders Burks of
Texarkana, TX. Daughters – Mariah Burks of Houston, TX., Christsandra
Hill of Texarkana, TX., and Charlotte Smith of Texarkana, TX. Sons:
Patrick (Toni) Richards of Texarkana, AR., Clarence Antonio (Saleece)
Burks of Stamps, AR., Todd (Roxie) Burks of Texarkana, AR., Curtis
(Tia) Sanders, Corey (Heather) Sanders, and Chadwick Sanders, all of
Texarkana, TX. Sisters: Augustine Martin, Hazel (John) Edwards, Dollie
Mae (Eugene) Williams all of Detroit, MI. and Willie Mae (Napoleon)
Pree of Lewisville, AR. Brothers: J. T. Burks of Ft. Wayne, IN.,
Melvin (Rita) Burks of Ypsilanti, MI., Richard (Freddie) Burks of
Prescott, AR. and Henry Burks of St. Louis, MO. Best Friends for Life:
Ben Fields, Billy Willis, Raymond Pree and a host of Nieces, Nephews,
Cousins, other Relatives and Friends.
Visitation Friday, May 27, 2022 from 3:00-5:00 PM Jones Stuart
Mortuary. Service Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 2:00 PM New Town Baptist
Church with Pastor Darrell Johnson, Eulogist. Burial at Chapelwood
Memorial Gardens under direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED!