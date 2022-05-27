Advertisement

Clarence Burks, 72, of Texarkana, TX was born January 29, 1950 in

Lewisville, AR to the late Jim and Mariah Burks. He departed this life

on Friday, May 13, 2022. He retired from Red River Army Depot. His

favorite words were “How Bout Them Cowboys” and he loved to play

dominoes. He accepted Christ at an early age with Union Hill Baptist

Church in Lewisville, AR. The love of his life was his Grandson

Tilynn, better known as “Man-Man”.

Those left to cherish his memories: Wife – Gwendolyn Sanders Burks of

Texarkana, TX. Daughters – Mariah Burks of Houston, TX., Christsandra

Hill of Texarkana, TX., and Charlotte Smith of Texarkana, TX. Sons:

Patrick (Toni) Richards of Texarkana, AR., Clarence Antonio (Saleece)

Burks of Stamps, AR., Todd (Roxie) Burks of Texarkana, AR., Curtis

(Tia) Sanders, Corey (Heather) Sanders, and Chadwick Sanders, all of

Texarkana, TX. Sisters: Augustine Martin, Hazel (John) Edwards, Dollie

Mae (Eugene) Williams all of Detroit, MI. and Willie Mae (Napoleon)

Pree of Lewisville, AR. Brothers: J. T. Burks of Ft. Wayne, IN.,

Melvin (Rita) Burks of Ypsilanti, MI., Richard (Freddie) Burks of

Prescott, AR. and Henry Burks of St. Louis, MO. Best Friends for Life:

Ben Fields, Billy Willis, Raymond Pree and a host of Nieces, Nephews,

Cousins, other Relatives and Friends.

Visitation Friday, May 27, 2022 from 3:00-5:00 PM Jones Stuart

Mortuary. Service Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 2:00 PM New Town Baptist

Church with Pastor Darrell Johnson, Eulogist. Burial at Chapelwood

Memorial Gardens under direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

MASKS ARE REQUIRED!

