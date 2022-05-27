Advertisement

Chiffiany Danathsia Armstrong, 38, of Texarkana, AR, died Friday, May 13, 2022, in Texarkana, TX.

Ms. Armstrong was born July 23, 1983, in Wuerzburg, Germany. She was a

CNA with Bailey Creek.

Survivors include her father, Frederick (Trena) Shipp of Landis, NC;

mother, Ruth (Gregory) Chaplin of Texarkana, AR; daughter, Victoria

Armstrong of Texarkana, TX; one son, Donovan Washington of

Streetsboro, OH; three sisters, Brittiany Chaplin of Desoto, TX;

Ashley (Jason) Hatton of Texarkana, TX, Dy’Reshia Chaplin of

Texarkana, TX; four brothers, Gregory (Donna) Chaplin Jr. of Colorado

Springs, CO, Robert Ship of Lanois, NC, Demond Shipp of Lanois, NC,

and Jerrad Shipp of Lanois, NC.

Advertisement

Memorial services Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 2:00 PM, at God’s Ladder

Church, 2202 Lowell St., Texarkana, AR, with Apostle Jason Hatton,

Eulogist. Arrangements are under direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

Mask and social distancing required.