Clarence Powell

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March 2, 1948 – May 2, 2026

Clarence Patrick “C.P. ‘Rat’” Powell Jr., 78, passed away on May 2, 2026. He was born on March 2, 1948, in Minter City, Mississippi, to the late Ethel Brown and Clarence Patrick Powell Sr.

Clarence received his education in the Cleveland School District and was a member of the East Side High School Class of 1966 in Cleveland, Mississippi. He continued his studies at Coahoma Community College in Clarksdale, Mississippi, before being drafted into the United States Army, where he answered the call to serve his country. Following his military service, Clarence worked as a correctional officer in the criminal justice system, a role that reflected dedication, responsibility, and commitment throughout his years of service.

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He was preceded in death by his sister, Ida M. Carter.

Clarence will be remembered by his daughters, Makeitha White, Vickie Lemons Powell, and Sheryl Standifer Moore; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; his brothers, Charles Gailes, Maurice Gailes, Garry Gailes, and Barry Gailes; and his sisters, Ethel Ford, Bertha Hooper, and Mary Brown.

His family and loved ones will carry his memory with them always. Family wants to give special thanks to Dierksen Hospice and The Villa of Texarkana for all their care and visits.

Visitation will be held on Friday May 8, 2026 @ 2:00 PM followed by Funeral @ 3:00 PM at the Life House Church • 1102 Maywood Dr, Texarkana, AR 71854

Arrangements Entrusted to Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

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