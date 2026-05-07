Kenneth George

SPONSOR

November 26, 1942 – May 1, 2026

Kenneth Lee George

Kenneth Lee George, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 1, 2026.

SPONSOR

Kenneth was born near Texarkana, Arkansas, on November 26, 1942, to Elmer and Eva Mae George. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother John Elmer George.

He served in the US Air Force for four years before working 38 years with Texas and Pacific Railroad, Missouri Pacific Railroad, and Union Pacific Railroad. He owned a welding shop, was past president of Nevada County Hunting Club and was a Master Gardener. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time with family and friends.

Kenneth is survived by his wife of 64 years Suzanne Woolard George and three children Bruce George (Tina), Frank George (Missy), and Christy Spencer (Chris). He has seven grandchildren: Tara (Duane), Kevin (Shana), Amanda (Jaylon), Ashley (Brian), Shianne (Tim), Sarah, and Hannah (Ben). He has 10 great-grandchildren: Molly, Carter, Brooke, Elijah, Laikyn, Avery, Michael, Jason, Everly, and Sage.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

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