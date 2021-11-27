Claude R. “Bud” Young

Advertisement

As the sun was rising on a crisp fall morning, Claude Robert Young, Jr. passed effortlessly from this world to the next. The morning would have reminded him of his younger days sitting the woods on the slope of a hill waiting for the squirrels to wake up; following his dog through the tall grass and low brush on the hunt for quail; wading in an ice cold slough and listening for the familiar quacks of ducks coming in; or opening his Mobil Service Station in New Boston to be there for his customers. The morning of November 23, 2021 was a beautiful morning for Claude.

Claude Robert Young, Jr., better known as Bud Young, was born on November 28, 1924 to Claud R. Young and Ruth Walton Young. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother-Harold, his sister- Margie and many other relatives.

He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 72 years, Geralene M. Young; his children Jennilou Morgan and husband Mark, Stephen C. Young and wife Alice, and Paul R. Young.

His grandchildren are: Roger S. Leon,Jr. (Veronica), Charlotte E. Morgan (Jade), Beth Avery, Karla Morgan (Daniel), Rachel Shimek (Chad), Travis Young (Krista). His great-grandchildren are: Angelina Leon, Matthew Leon, Ashlyn Bell, Samantha Bell, Gabrielle Leon, Madison Avery, Blayne Avery, Cohen Shimek, Case Shimek, Cade Morgan, Carver Morgan, Aveya Young, and Alliahna Drew. His great- great grandchildren are Chasity Bell and Sloan Bell. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Among them are Craig Young, Scott Young, Wesley Mahone, Stephanie Long, Wanda Mahone, Vickie Geddes, Charles Mahone, John Wright, and Shirlene Moyer

Yes, the morning of November 23, 2021 was a beautiful one for Claude Robert Young, Jr. though it was painful for those who love him.

Please join his family at 1:00 pm on Saturday November 27,2021 at Tapp UMC on Hwy 8 South, New Boston, Texas for visitation. We will celebrate his life following visitation at 2:00 pm and his internment at Red Bayou Cemetery will follow.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Tapp UMC General Fund. Thank you and God Bless. The Family,

