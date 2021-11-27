Mildred Singleton

Advertisement

Mildred Price Singleton, age 87, of Texarkana, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

Mrs. Singleton was born April 25, 1934, in Alabama. She was a housewife but previously worked at Regan’s Fashions and Red River Depot. She loved children and her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. She loved them all and they will all miss her.

Mrs. Singleton was a Christian and a member of Rose Hill Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Emmet F. Singleton, Jr. who died April 7, 2012.

She is survived by two sons, Jerry L. Singleton Sr and his wife, Paula of South Korea and Mark R. Singleton and his wife, Becky of Texarkana, Texas; two grandsons, Jerry L. Singleton, Jr. “J.J.” and his wife Shannon of Jefferson, Texas and Brad Meador and his wife Kimberlin of Texarkana, Texas; two granddaughters, Stacy Singleton Trinia and her husband Vincent of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan and Sojung Kim of South Korea; one great-granddaughter, Madilyn Grace Singleton of Jefferson, Texas; five great-grandsons, Dorian Bonner and Logan Bonner of Jefferson, Texas, Rutherford Trinia of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan and the twins, Thomsen Meador and Conley Meador both of Texarkana, Texas; one sister, Joan Smith; one sister-in-law, Emogene “Gene” Matthews of Texarkana, Texas; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Monday, November 29, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Monday.

