Clemente Luciano Reyna Martinez “Speedy” passed away January 26, 2024. He was born November 23, 1963 to Porfirio Reyna and Maximiliana Martinez in Mathehula, Mexico.

He was preceded in death by his mother Maximiliana and brother Taurino.

Survivors include his father Porfirio Reyna of Mexico; 4 brothers Alejandro Reyna Martinez of Wake Village; Marcelo Martinez of Texarkana, Porfirio Reyna of Tyler, Jose Luis Martinez of New Boston; 4 sisters Cristina Reyna of Mexico, Sandra Banda of Wisconsin, Adela Reyna Martinez of Wisconsin, Lupita Reyna Martinez of Mexico; 3 daughters Santana Martinez of Little Rock, Jaleshia Martinez of Ashdown, Felina Martinez; 1 son Lucas Martinez of Texarkana; special friend Donna Hebert of Texarkana; 2 grandchildren Kenley and Julian along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Memorial visitation will be held 6-8 PM, Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at Chapelwood Funeral Home.