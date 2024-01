Sponsor

William Windham, 79, of Texarkana passed away on January 27, 2024 at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock. He was born November 4, 1944 to Malcolm and Margaret Windham in Paris, Texas.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM Thursday, February 1, 2024 at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Friday, February 2, 2024 at Hardy Memorial with Rev. Richard Heyduck officiating.