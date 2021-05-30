Advertisement

Clifford Brandt Hill, age 48, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away on May 28, 2021 at his home.

Mr. Hill was born on October 31, 1972 in Texarkana, Texas to his parents Harvey and Sharon Hill. He was a mechanic and was known as “Mr. Fix it” to his family. He loved fixing things and was a faithful member of Faith Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his father, Harvey Hill; and his grandparents, Robert and Mary Wagstaff.

Advertisement

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Daphanie Hill of Texarkana, Arkansas; his mother, Sharon Colley of Nash, Texas; one brother, Sean Hill and wife Tomi of Killeen, Texas; one sister, Heather Standerfer of McKinney, Texas; his children, Coedy Hill of Orangevale, California, Lindsay Greathouse of Texarkana, Texas, Lauren Greathouse of Texarkana, Arkansas, and Daniel Thacker of Fouke, Arkansas; and his one and only granddaughter, Riley Greathouse.

The family will be having a memorial service at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June, 2, 2021 at Faith Baptist Church with Bro. Gary Glover officiating.