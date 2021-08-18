Clyde Henderson “CJ” Jones

Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Wayne Jones; his wife, Lonnie Jones; and his stepson, Keith Henry.
Mr. Jones spent his days as an entrepreneur. He was the owner and operator of CJ’s Restaurant Chain for over 30 years. He was a hardworking man, a United States Navy Veteran, and an investor in the community. He was a wonderful and loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons and step-son, Mark Jones of Arlington, Texas, Judge Craig Henry and wife Lisa of Texarkana, Texas, Darrell Jones of Ashdown, Arkansas; ten grandchildren, Robin Dawson, David Jones and wife Sarah, Jeremy Jones, Jesse Jones, Ashley Jones, Dustin Henry, Evan Henry, Cameron Herget, Ashlee Henry, Zane Henry; four great-grandchildren, Isabella Rheinbold, Deshawn Henry, Thomas Henry, Quinn Henry; one brother, Jimmy Jones and wife Catherine; special friends, Willene Akin, Leroy Wheelington, Mike White; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Graveside Services will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. at Memorial Gardens, Texarkana, Arkansas under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texarkana, Texas. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texarkana, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Watersprings Ranch: 7707 Sanderson Lane – Texarkana, Arkansas 71854