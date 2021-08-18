Clyde Henderson “CJ” Jones

Advertisement

Clyde “C.J.” Henderson Jones, age 84 of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Jones was born on October 5, 1936, in Fulton, Arkansas to parents Van and Neva Jones.

Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Wayne Jones; his wife, Lonnie Jones; and his stepson, Keith Henry.

Mr. Jones spent his days as an entrepreneur. He was the owner and operator of CJ’s Restaurant Chain for over 30 years. He was a hardworking man, a United States Navy Veteran, and an investor in the community. He was a wonderful and loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend.

Advertisement

Left to cherish his memory are his sons and step-son, Mark Jones of Arlington, Texas, Judge Craig Henry and wife Lisa of Texarkana, Texas, Darrell Jones of Ashdown, Arkansas; ten grandchildren, Robin Dawson, David Jones and wife Sarah, Jeremy Jones, Jesse Jones, Ashley Jones, Dustin Henry, Evan Henry, Cameron Herget, Ashlee Henry, Zane Henry; four great-grandchildren, Isabella Rheinbold, Deshawn Henry, Thomas Henry, Quinn Henry; one brother, Jimmy Jones and wife Catherine; special friends, Willene Akin, Leroy Wheelington, Mike White; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Graveside Services will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. at Memorial Gardens, Texarkana, Arkansas under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texarkana, Texas. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texarkana, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Watersprings Ranch: 7707 Sanderson Lane – Texarkana, Arkansas 71854