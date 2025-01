Sponsor

Conlee Bill Whitehurst, III, passed away Monday, December 30, 2024, in Dallas, Texas. Conlee was born on December 29, 1969, to Conlee and Ramona Whitehurst in Texarkana, Texas. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2025, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash at 10:00 AM with the Rev. Iran Pitre officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held Thursday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.