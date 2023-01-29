Advertisement

Connie Golden Meloy, age 65, of Nash, Texas, died Thursday, January 26, 2023 in a Dallas, Texas hospital.

Mrs. Meloy was born January 8, 1958 in Texarkana, Arkansas. She was retired from GTE Verizon, was a member of the Northern Hills Baptist Church and a volunteer for the Garland Emergency Corp.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dillard and Jane Golden and by one brother, Terry Golden.

She is survived by her husband, Curtis Meloy of Nash, Texas; one God son, Jeremy Pruitt of Carthage, Texas; one sister, Rise’ Johnson and husband Jamey of Texarkana, Texas; sisters-in-law, Sue Golden, Gloria Calote and Brenda Meloy; nephews, Jason Easter, John and Evan Greene; niece, Hailee Amox and Colt; great nephew, Hudson Amox; great nieces, Claire Amox and Macenzie Amox and a number of other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Roger Copeland and Paul Grove officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.

Donations can be made to the Gideons Organization in memory of Connie Meloy, 371 E. Front Street, Nash, TX 75569

