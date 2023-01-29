Advertisement

Jeanne Dawn Durham, 64 of New Boston, Texas passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 in a local nursing facility. Ms. Durham was born June 17, 1958 in Longview, Texas. She was a homemaker and member of United Pentecostal Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, Mark Lynn Durham, Parents, Glen and Vera Burns and a brother, Mark Burns.

Survivors include a daughter, Crystal Burns of New Boston, Texas, Brother, Mike and wife Paula Burns of New Boston, Texas and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, January 30, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston with Bro. Alton Thornhill officiating. Interment will be in Pulaski Cemetery, New Boston under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. Visitation will be Sunday, January 29, 2023 from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Pulaski Cemetery Association, 492 CR 3006, New Boston, Texas 75570

