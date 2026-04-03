SPONSOR

Infant Copper Ray Thomas Page passed on March 29, 2026, having been born on March 24, 2026.

Preceded in death by Kenny Page who was his Pawpaw; grandfathers Earl Page and Don Purifoy.

Survived by his parents Collin and Hannah Page; two sisters Kyla Page and Ava Page; two brothers Chevy Page and Ryder James. Grandparents Daphne Nottingham Davis and Michael W. Davis, Great grandmother “Gigi” Johnnie Purifoy and Grandmother Tammy McWhorter. Plus numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and family.

SPONSOR

Graveside funeral service will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, April 6, 2026 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Jaimie Alexander officiating.

Condolences may be left at www.eastfuneralhome.com