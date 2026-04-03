David Leon Friday

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August 20, 1934 – April 2, 2026

David was born on August 20, 1934, in Fouke, Arkansas, to his parents, Daniel and Rachel Friday. He dedicated many years of his life to working at Red River Army Depot, including 12 years spent overseas in Germany. A proud United States Army veteran, David carried a strong work ethic and a deep sense of duty throughout his life.

In his younger days, he played minor league baseball, a time he always remembered fondly. Later in life, he became a cattleman, and anyone who knew him knew how much he truly loved his cows. He also loved to be outdoors, whether he was hunting or fishing. He was a faithful member of First Assembly of God in Ashdown and a devoted Gideon, always willing to share his faith and encourage others.

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He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Judy Friday; two sisters, Jo Ellen Friday, and Edna Mae Redfearn; and his granddaughter, Deondra Yardley.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Fay Friday; four daughters, Kay Yardley Nix, Wanda Jo Friday, Linda Sue Pickering (Roy), Lisa Vaughn (Shawn); two stepsons, Stewart O’Corr (Lennie) and Barry O’Corr (Millie); grandchildren, James Yardley, Rachel Nix, Andrea Christensen, Amanda Huffer, Jessica Adcock, Clint Friday, Brittani Brewer, Ashley Nippers, Samantha Williams, Mary O’Corr, Jessica O’Corr, Alexis O’Corr; and Chance O’Corr; great great grandchildren, Savannah, Rylan, Aubrey, Liam, Levi, Trevor, Natalie, Michael Jr., Jakob, Claire, Jacen, Harlie, Sonnie, Ethan, Dagen, Maytlyn, Magen, Jase, Kathlin, Draco, Augustus, Cory Jack, Jackson, Katlyn, Cooper, Jennifer, Breanne, and Nora; three great-great-great grandchildren, Piper, Cash, and Lincoln; sister, Elizabeth Purifoy; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, April 6, 2026, in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas with Bro. Jonathan Stanley, Bro. Walls, and Bro. Cody Carlyle officiating.

Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00, the hour prior.

Burial will be in Holly Springs Cemetery.

A reception will follow at the home of Elizabeth Purifoy.

Memorials may be made to Haven Homes Texarkana, American Cancer Society, or the Gideon’s Bible Ministry.

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David Leon Friday, please click here to visit our sympathy store.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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