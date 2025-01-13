Sponsor

Cora Delores Stoker-Pearson was born October 12, 1943, in Marshall, Texas to the late Ala D. Stoker and the late Lillie (Hall)-Stoker. Cora was the eighth of ten children. On June 10, 1968, Cora Stoker married the love of her life, Jimmie Lee Pearson. Sister Cora Delores Stoker-Pearson made her transition from this life in the comfort of her home on December 31, 2024.

Sister Cora Stoker-Pearson received a portion of her education in the Texas School System. Sister Cora Stoker-Pearson attended and graduated from Michigan Medical in Detroit, MI. She lived in Michigan for over 35 years. While living in Michigan Sister Cora Stoker-Pearson received the Holy Ghost on June 20, 1970, under the leadership of the late Bishop Sam Moore at Mt. Sinai House of Prayer Church then located at 4141 St. Aubin, Detroit, Michigan. Sister Pearson was a Nurses Aide, Pastor’s Aide President and Pastoral Appreciation Committee Coordinator.

When she became very homesick, she moved back to her home State of Texas and became a li- censed caregiver to others and to mother as well. Upon, moving back to Texas, Sister Cora Stoker- Pearson united with Mt. Sinai House of Prayer Ministries at 100 Gazola Street, Texarkana, Texas, under the Leadership of Pastor Barbara A. Stoker and Assistant Pastor Elder Jiamond Johnson. At Mt. Sinai in Texarkana, Texas, she work on the Pastor’s Aide Committee, Usher Board, Church and Pastoral Anniversary Coordinator, Licensed Missionary, Church Food Pantry Ministry. memories:

Preceding her in death were her husband, Jimmie; son, Marion J. Johnson; granddaughter, Ijana Johnson; four Brothers: John L. Stoker, Deacon Harold Stoker, Willard Ray Powell and Bishop Sam Moore; two sisters: Evangelist Pat Moore and Sister Dorothy Joe Stoker-Walker.

Sister Cora Delores Stoker-Pearson will be remembered for her love and devotion for her mother, children and her churches. Cora Delores Stoker-Pearson was affectionately called Long Gravy, Co- co, Snookie, Aunt Snookie, Sister Pearson, Aunt Cora.

Her legacy includes her children: Donatha J. Pearson, Christopher L. Pearson, Devoria J. Coleman, Will Harrell (Bonus Son), Darius Scott (Bonus Son); Grandchildren: Jaida Scott, Nikka Johnson, Kaloyan Pearson, Jermaine Pace, Crystal Palmer, Jameron Coleman, Zakayla Coleman; Great Grand- son: Xavier Johnson; Sisters: Alice Shaw (Adopted Sister) Detroit, MI, Virl J. Daniels (Hook, TX), Thelma L. Newton (Dallas, TX), Martha A. Jones (Calvin) Detroit, MI; Sisters-in-law: Pastor Barbara A. Stoker (Wake Village, TX) and Evangelist Catherine Moore (Detroit, MI); Special Cousin: Deacon Calvin Childs (Texarkana, TX) Special Nephew: Keith Miles-Powell (Detroit, MI); a host of nieces and Nephews.