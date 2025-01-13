Sponsor

Ruth Victoria Chaplin

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Ruth Victoria Chaplin on January 1, 2025. Born on July 2, 1962, in Deland, FL, Ruth was the cherished daughter of Allene L. Felder and Louis Armstrong, who both preceded her in death.

She served 8 years in the United States Army and became a housewife after her discharge from the service.

Ruth is lovingly remembered by her devoted husband, Gregory Darrell Chaplin Sr., and her children: Brittiany M. Chaplin, Ashley T. Hatton ( Jason), Dr. Dy’Reshia M. Chaplin, and Gregory Darrell Chaplin Jr. (Donna). She is also preceded in death by her daughter, Chiffiany D. Armstrong, and her godchild, Beaushanna Holeman.

Her legacy continues through her grandchildren: Victoria M. Armstrong, Donovan O. Washington, DiQuin M. Shorter, Courtney D. Hope Jr., Laehla C. Chaplin, Kaleb D. Chaplin, Aaliyah R. Chaplin, Kalani J. Chaplin, Kameron J. Chaplin, Malachi T. Hatton, and Alaysia M. Hatton; as well as her great-grandchildren, Damarion D. Harris and D’ior M. Harris. Ruth also leaves behind her bonus grandchildren, Aryel Johnson and Janelia Hatton.

She was a cherished sister to Allen Felder (Donna ), Carla Santos-Whitmore (Eugene), Ursula Felder-Perdue (David), Jose Santos, I. Elliott, Demetrius Abbott, James McGriff, Brett Felder, and Capria Felder. She is predeceased by her siblings, Irvingdean Elliott, Eugeina Felder, and Beaushanna Holeman.

Ruth’s memory will be treasured by a host of nieces and nephews, and all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She will be remembered for her boundless kindness and the love she shared with everyone.

Her light and legacy will endure in the hearts of those she left behind. Visitation Thursday, January 9, 2025 3:00 – 5:00 PM Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Friday, January 10, 2025 10:00 AM at By Faith Ministries of Texarkana 20 Pleasant Street Texarkana, Arkansas. Burial Memorial Gardens 5200 East Broad Street Texarkana, Arkansas.