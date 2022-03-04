Advertisement

Cora Ellen Brigham (Nonie), age 71, passed away Thursday March 3, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Brigham was born on August 29, 1950 in Garland City, Arkansas to Hershel and Margaret Thomas. She was retired from College Hill Drug. She loved going to the fishing camp with her brother, sister and sister in law and playing card games. Ellen loved being around her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Hershel and Margaret Thomas, Husband James (Buddy) Brigham, and siblings, Martha Thomas, James Thomas, Billy Thomas and Jerry Thomas.

Advertisement

Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Barbara Solida of Genoa AR; Sons, Timmy Brigham and wife Kelly of Genoa AR, Rusty Brigham and wife Natascha of Fouke AR, and daughter Michele McDonald and husband Todd of Texarkana AR, Niece Ashley Lynd and husband Shawn of Genoa AR and Nephew Chad Solida and wife Jennifer of Genoa AR; grandchildren, Kierstyn and fiance Mackenzie, Cason, Chloe, Jordan, Bayden, Blayne, Emma, and Carter and great grandson Jhasen (Boogie). She was also survived by three sister in laws, Doris Thomas of Genoa AR, Linda Thomas of Texarkana AR, and Debbie Thomas of Genoa AR, a number of other nieces and nephews and beloved family and friends.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Monday, March 7, 2022 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel with Bro. Donnie Edwards officiating. Burial will be in Shiloh cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 2 until 4 PM.

The family will be at the residence of Barbara Solida.

