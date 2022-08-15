Courtney Wright

Advertisement

Courtney Antonio Wright, 34, was born in Texarkana, Texas on February

17, 1988. He was the 2nd born child of Zenovie D. Hilliard and Karl D.

Hillard. He gained his wings on August 2, 2022. Courtney accepted

Jesus Christ at an early part of his life. He was a New Boston High

School Graduate and participated in every Special Olympic Event that

he could. He won lots of trophies and medals. He enjoyed school so

much he wanted to continue going.

Courtney leaves to mourn: Mother: Zenovie D. Hilliard of New Boston,

TX, Father: Karl D. Hilliard of Shreveport, LA, Sisters: Krystal

Wright and Karllesia Carson of Texarkana, TX., Grandmother: Betty

Wright of Texarkana, TX, Uncles: Donnie Cole of Port Arthur, TX.,

James Cole and Michael Wright of Texarkana, TX., Aunts: Tolitha

(Charles) Harris of Texarkana, TX, Patricia Wright of Nash, TX.,

Martha (Charles) Morehead of Dallas, TX., Evelyn (Carl) Donald of Wake

Village, TX., Margaret A. Gray of Texarkana, AR., Sherry Faye Gullate

and Terry Kaye Gullate Gaines of Houston, TX.. Niece: Trinity Wright

of New Boston, TX., Nephew: Khamaurion Wright of New Boston, TX,

Cousin: Carter Hobson of New Boston, TX and a Host of other Relatives

and Friends.

Visitation Friday, August 12, 2022 from 3:00 – 5:00 PM at Jones Stuart

Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 2:00 PM Antioch

Baptist Church 1036 Addison St. New Boston, TX. with Rev. Reginald G.

Reid, Sr., Eulogist. Burial at Antioch Cemetery, New Boston under the

direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED!

