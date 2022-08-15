Courtney Wright

Courtney Antonio Wright, 34, was born in Texarkana, Texas on February
17, 1988. He was the 2nd born child of Zenovie D. Hilliard and Karl D.
Hillard. He gained his wings on August 2, 2022. Courtney accepted
Jesus Christ at an early part of his life. He was a New Boston High
School Graduate and participated in every Special Olympic Event that
he could. He won lots of trophies and medals. He enjoyed school so
much he wanted to continue going.
Courtney leaves to mourn: Mother: Zenovie D. Hilliard of New Boston,
TX, Father: Karl D. Hilliard of Shreveport, LA, Sisters: Krystal
Wright and Karllesia Carson of Texarkana, TX., Grandmother: Betty
Wright of Texarkana, TX, Uncles: Donnie Cole of Port Arthur, TX.,
James Cole and Michael Wright of Texarkana, TX., Aunts: Tolitha
(Charles) Harris of Texarkana, TX, Patricia Wright of Nash, TX.,
Martha (Charles) Morehead of Dallas, TX., Evelyn (Carl) Donald of Wake
Village, TX., Margaret A. Gray of Texarkana, AR., Sherry Faye Gullate
and Terry Kaye Gullate Gaines of Houston, TX.. Niece: Trinity Wright
of New Boston, TX., Nephew: Khamaurion Wright of New Boston, TX,
Cousin: Carter Hobson of New Boston, TX and a Host of other Relatives
and Friends.
Visitation Friday, August 12, 2022 from 3:00 – 5:00 PM at Jones Stuart
Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 2:00 PM Antioch
Baptist Church 1036 Addison St. New Boston, TX. with Rev. Reginald G.
Reid, Sr., Eulogist. Burial at Antioch Cemetery, New Boston under the
direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.
MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED!