Sponsor

After a life filled with joy in the LORD, in family and in friends, Coy Towry Reed, a former resident of Texarkana, passed away gently on November 1, 2024.

Born in Wickes, Arkansas, March 7, 1932, Coy grew up in Texarkana and graduated from Arkansas High School. Meeting the love of her life at an outdoor party when she was just 13, Coy went on to marry James Alan Reed in 1953, finishing her degree in education at North Texas State University and then joining her husband in Germany where he served in the military.

After the birth of their first daughter while abroad, Coy and Jim returned to Texarkana, where two more children were born and Coy began her teaching career. An active member of Trinity Presbyterian Church and a troop leader for her daughter’s Girl Scouts troop, Coy poured herself into her family, her church and her teaching career with creativity and fervor. In time, Coy pursued a Masters Degree in Education and ultimately fulfilled the requirements of a Doctorate in Reading Education.

Moving to Garland, Texas, she accepted a position as Reading Consultant with Garland ISD, where she remained for many years. In Garland, Coy became an active member of First Baptist Garland and participated in Bible Study Fellowship where she joyfully served for over 35 years.

For the past four years, Coy and Jim have lived in Maryville, Tennessee, where they celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary on January 31, 2024, and have treasured their time together in their home there.

Coy is survived by her loving husband, Jim, who says that Coy is the focus of everything he has loved in his life; her daughters, Janice, Susan (Dan), and son Andrew (Lisa); grandchildren, Ryan (Michelle) and Katherine; her great-grandson Jax; and her precious bichon, “Sidney”.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 1:00 P.M. at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Coy has lived her life in profound love, gratitude, and praise of the LORD. Thanks be to God for her miraculous, beautiful life!