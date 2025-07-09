Sponsor

Craig Goza (1950-2025)

Craig Goza, age 74, of Maud, Texas, died Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in The Retreat at Kenwood, Texarkana, Texas. Craig was born in New Boston, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents Maynard and Vallie Goza of Maud, Texas. He was retired from Red River Army Depot and was a member of First Baptist Church, Maud, Texas. Craig loved hunting and fishing and was a member of the Maud Gun Club.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Clara Goza of Maud, Texas; a daughter and son in law, Whitney and RJ Norris of Maud, Texas; three grandsons, Cade Norris and fiancé Kennedy Frix of Texarkana, Texas, Coby Norris of Maud, Texas, and Cutter Norris of Maud, Texas; one great granddaughter, Navy Kay Norris of Texarkana, Texas; and two special nieces, Angie Marcum of Houston, Texas, and April Breshears of Hughes Springs, Texas.

Services will be 2 PM, July 10, 2025, at First Baptist Church, Maud, Texas. Vistation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Rock Creek Cemetery, Maud, Texas, under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.