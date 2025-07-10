Sponsor

Tommy Dean Strickland, age 79, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. He was born on October 28, 1945, in Texarkana, Texas, to Irene and Earl Strickland.

Tommy spent his working years as a truck driver, where he was known for his hard work and dedication. In his free time, he found joy in spending time with his family, restoring street rods, and traveling. Tommy was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend, always generous with his time and eager to help others.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Irene Strickland; his sister, Joyce Roberts; and his brothers, Kenneth and John Strickland.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 60 years, Rita Strickland, of Texarkana, Texas; daughters, Tina Cauley and husband Jesse of Redwater, Texas, and Anita Strickland of Texarkana, Texas; grandchildren, Shauna Cauley of Redwater, Texas, Janes Cauley of Texarkana, Texas, and Lilly and Lynndie Todd of Texarkana, Texas; great-granddaughter, Maylyn Cauley of Redwater, Texas; two brothers; three sisters; and many nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at Redwater Cemetery, 213 Cotton Ford St., Redwater, Texas. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 11, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home.