Curtis Lewis, Sr. 83 of Texarkana, Texas passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. He passed away peacefully in his sleep with his family by his side. Curtis was born to the late Archie and Maggie Lewis in Morris County, Texas on August 9, 1938.

Curtis drove trucks for Mayflower for many years. He also owned his own painting service. He retired from International Papers after a long work life. One of his favorite hobbies was playing his electric guitar for pleasure and his church. He found Christ at a young age and became a 70 year Member of the Wallace Memorial Church Of God In Christ in Newton.

Curtis was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a father figure and provider for those grandchildren and great grands. He loved cooking big Sunday meals and invite his family over to as he called it “Break Bread”. Curtis biggest joy in life was his family. He loved traveling and lived in Denver, Colorado for several years of his young life.

Curtis was the baby of the family and preceded in death by the following siblings: Ella Johnson, Lola Mae Johnson, Rosie Lewis, Archie Lewis, Ora Lewis and Ruby Lewis. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Vera Mae Lewis.

He married Vera Mae Alexander on June 19, 1963. This union produced five children: Judy Alexander (Deceased), Curtis (Tresa) Lewis and George (Erica) Lewis all of Texarkana, AR. and Teresa Lewis Jackson and Tawana Lewis both of Texarkana, TX., Eleven Grandchildren and Eighteen Great-Grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation is Thursday, February 3, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Graveside Service Friday, February 4, 2022 at 12:00 PM Jones Hill Cemetery in Douglassville, Texas with Supt. Neotis Roberson, Eulogist.

Mask and Social Distancing Required.

