Texas High School signs 17 on National Signing Day

Texas High School Athletic Department signed 17 high school athletes on National Signing Day. Letters of Intent were signed during ceremonies on Wednesday, February 2 at 9:30 a.m. in the Texas High School Multi-Purpose Facility Practice Field. Athletes signing include:

Football: Marcell Beaver (Trinity Valley Community College); Keyvuntae Featherson (University of Arkansas-Monticello); Darrin Finley (Langston University); Qu’Shawn McCulloch (Cisco Community College); Brayson McHenry (Baylor University); Nate Mennie (Southern Arkansas University); Tyriq Robinson (Southeastern Oklahoma State University); Kameron Thomas (Langston University); Michael Thomas (Lamar University); Nathan Tyler-Moore (San Diego Mesa); Javarous Tyson (Cisco Community College).

Soccer: Aidyn Bennett (Texas A & M University-Texarkana); Michael Bradshaw (Texas A & M University-Texarkana); Austin Miller (Sewanee: The University of The South).

Volleyball: Jaycee Kennedy (University of Arkansas-Little Rock); Valeria Perez (Oklahoma Wesleyan University).

