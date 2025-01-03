Sponsor

Cynthia Jackson, age 62, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2025, at a local hospital.

Cynthia was born on May 19, 1962, in Texarkana, AR, to her parents, Frank and Inge Gilliam.

Cynthia was a retired Registered Nurse, spending years in the ICU at St. Michaels and then working in home health. She had a love for her patients, often staying past her scheduled time to visit. She always went the extra mile for them. She was incredibly caring, loving, and patient. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially visiting her children. Her favorite thing to do was rescue various animals and take them in as her own. She never met a stray. She was a Christian by faith and often attended church with her children, Boughton Baptist Church in Prescott, AR and One Community Church in El Dorado, AR.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two nephews, Shaun Barlow and Brandon Willie.

She is survived by her two children, Jessie Buck, and husband, Buddy, of Prescott, AR, and Timmy Potts, and wife, Rebecca, of El Dorado, AR; six grandchildren, Marnie Buck, Jonathon Buck, Kieran Phillips, Joseph Potts, Kadence Potts, and Keslee Gorman; her siblings, Connie Barlow, and husband, Andy, Lisa Hutchison, and husband, Scott, Michael Gilliam, Marcus Gilliam, and wife, Sharon; her aunt and uncle, Charles and Erica Guinnip; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on January 18, 2025, in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.