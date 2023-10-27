Sponsor

Cynthia Marie Bead-, 67, departed this life and entered into eternal rest on October 21, 2023.

Born on January 28, 1956 in Texarkana, Texas to the parentage of the late Robert Bead, Jr. and the late Rommie C. Bead – Hopkins.

Cynthia was an intellectually curious person, a natural born leader, and a lover of the sciences. She lived the majority of her years in Texarkana, graduating from Arkansas High School in 1974 and receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in 1978.

Cynthia spent most of her professional life doing what she loved: teaching science to young people. Whether as a full-time teacher or as a substitute staff member, she touched the lives of her students, bringing her infectious enthusiasm to the classroom and finding innovative ways to impart information about challenging subjects. Since Cynthia’s death, her family has heard from her former students, some of whom have proclaimed Cynthia their favorite teacher ever.

For almost three decades, Cynthia was a faithful member of Holy Temple Church of God and Christ, where she sought and received spiritual guidance and fellowship. Cynthia often had a bible within arm’s reach, and she read it closely. Even now, her family can easily imagine Cynthia in the afterlife, a big smile on her face as she gathers her counterparts together for a lively session of bible study (with snacks).

Cynthia was preceded in death by her cherished mother, Rommie C. Bead-Hopkins, her loving father, Robert Bead, Jr., her brother, Philmond Bead, her grandmother, A.D. Keel , and her grandfathers, Robert Bead, Sr. and Lee Dell Williams.

She will be greatly missed by her friends and family, especially her sons, Dr. Valeriani R. Bead (Jeanette), Sidney Bead, Dewon Bead, and Justin Womack; her brothers and sisters, Joyce Wilson (Taft), Wanda Rayfield, Michael Hopkins, Valerie Cheatham (Mark), Patrick Hopkins (Melissa), April McClain (Charles), and Sherian Hopkins; David Bead, Freddie Ruth Bead, Ruby Ann Bead, Philmond Bead, and her grandchildren, Jalon Bead, Amareah Bead, Naima Bead, Camarion Bead, London Bead, and Zaria Bead.; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and other relatives.

Cynthia would have wanted her friends and family to celebrate her life rather than mourn her death, rejoicing that her journey has brought her into the arms of the Lord. We wish to honor that sentiment in the days and years to come.