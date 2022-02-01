Advertisement

Dale Timmons, age 79, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

Dale was born on August 20, 1942 to Martin and Nellie Timmons in Hope, Arkansas. He was retired from the Postal Service as supervisor for 40 years. He loved to fish and travel and he never met a stranger.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers, Allen Neal, Elmer Neal and Earl Timmons.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Timmons of Texarkana, AR, son, Tony Timmons and fiancé, Debbie Perkins of Ft. Worth, Texas; 2 daughters, Cindy Thomas and husband, Mike of Argyle, TX; Amy McLemore and husband, Jim of Texarkana, AR; brother, Buddy Timmons of Texarkana, AR. He was a beloved PePaw to seven grandchildren, Josh McLemore and wife, Maggie, Derek Thomas and wife, Nicole, Megan Becker and husband, Cody, Lindsey Raley and husband, Cody, Brooke Thomas, Dana Timmons, Clay Timmons; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and close friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Blvd with Bro. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial Service will follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

