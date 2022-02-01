Advertisement

Johnny Albert Bishop, age 84, of Fouke, Arkansas, died Saturday, January 29, 2022.

Mr. Bishop was born to Dannie Hansford and Laura Jewel (Peters) Bishop on November 8, 1937, in Wilton, Arkansas, and lived in Fouke most of his life. He was retired from GE Railcar /North American Tank Car. Johnny liked to tinker around with just about anything he could get his hands on. There was nothing he could not fix. He was a talented musician who loved to play the harmonica for his family and friends. He was a great storyteller and shared his love of reading with his children. His children would always look forward to him coming home from work, reaching in his shirt pocket, and getting a piece of juicy fruit gum. He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, five sisters, two grandchildren, Alaina Knox and Joshua Skilling, two sons-in-law, David Knox and Jay Skilling, and his first wife, Billie Faye (Pilgreen) Bishop, in 1964.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Linda (Rowton) Bishop of Fouke, Arkansas; his children, Lollie Skilling of Fouke, Arkansas; Patti Rushing (Dennis) of Fouke, Arkansas; Brad Bishop (Teresa) of Fouke, Arkansas; June Moody (Jerry Otwell) of Texarkana, Arkansas; Stacy Fryer (John) of Texarkana, Arkansas; Tracy Knox of Texarkana, Arkansas; Wendy Kelton ( Jake) of Queen City, Texas; Jonathan Bishop of Fouke, Arkansas; Melinda Sexton (Dusty) of Simms, Texas; Joseph Bishop (Lana) of Genoa, Arkansas; one sister, Glo Hicks (Mike) Texarkana, Arkansas; one very special cousin, Jim Parrault. He leaves a legacy of twenty-six grandchildren and twenty-eight great-grandchildren. Johnny had a plethora of nieces and nephews who he loved.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel, with Frank McFerrin and Rev. Jay Rowton officiating. Burial will be in Concord Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

