Damarrious Tre’von Bishop

Demarrious Tre’von Bishop was born on July 15, 1996 to Antranescia Roberts and Lynn Bishop in Houston, TX. He passed on Thursday, October 7th, 2021 in Kalamazoo, Michigan where he lived for the past five years.

Demarrious was the oldest of four children and a member of The Church Without Walls. He was a graduate of Hastings High School in Houston, TX and was employed with UPS in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Demarrious was loving, caring, not to mention protective Son to his Mother and Big Brother to his Siblings. He always spoke about the love he had for his family and how much they meant to him. He made friends wherever he went.

Demarrious leaves to cherish his memories:

Mother: Antranescia Roberts

Father: Lynn Bishop

Brothers: Marrquinn Rollins, Nicolas Rodriguez, Ashton Bishop and Shakur Bishop

Sisters: Chloe’ Rodriguez and Brittanie Bishop

Aunt: Antionette Roberts Anderson

Uncle: Johnny Roberts, Jr.

And a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation is Friday, October 22nd,2021 from 5:00-7:00PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Graveside services Saturday, October 23rd, 2021 at 2:00PM Chapelwood Memorial Gardens 1001 North Kings Highway, Texarkana, TX. with Rev. Herman Anderson. Eulogist under the Direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

Mask and Social Distance Required.

