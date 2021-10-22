Advertisement

Irene Jones, 69 of Texarkana, TX was born June 2, 1952 in New Boston, TX. She gained her wings on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

She leaves to cherish her memories: Four Sons: Walter Lee Jones of Dallas, TX., Robert Jones and Roy Lee Jones both of Texarkana, TX. and Anthony Jones of Albuquerque, NM. Five Daughters: Evelyn James of New Orleans, LA., Idra Jones, Denise Dewberry, Ketrice Jones and Anthonette Jones all of Texarkana, TX., One Sister: Mary Wade of Texarkana, TX, Sister-In-Law: Leslie Dixon of Texarkana, TX, Special Cousins: Evelyn Murphy, Willie C. Lewis, Bertha Burns, Earnest Gooden all of Texarkana, TX and Gloria Reed of Denver, CO. 39 Grandchildren, 31 Great-Grandchildren and 9 Great-Great-Grandchildren.

Visitation is Friday, October 22, 2021 from 3:00–5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service is Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM Charity Baptist Church 1302 Oak St. Texarkana, TX with Rev. Donald Tyler, Eulogist. Burial Cedar Springs Cemetery, Hooks, TX.