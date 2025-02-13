Sponsor

Damon Dale DeRamcy, 72, of Texarkana, passed away on February 11, 2025. He was born on September 17, 1952, to Leon and Bettie DeRamcy in Dallas, Texas.

Damon is preceded in death by his parents; and four siblings, Jimmy DeRamcy, Leon DeRamcy Jr., Debbie DeRamcy, and Susie Loftis.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Alice DeRamcy; four daughters, Michele (Ronnie) Scott, Heather DeRamcy (Mont Webb), Brandie (Klint) Pierce, and Samantha DeRamcy, five siblings, Annie Vallarta, Phyllis (Tim) Adams, Willy (Carol) DeRamcy, and Travis (Matt) DeRamcy, Bruce (Kathy) Barwick; along with numerous grand and great-grandchildren.

A Graveside service will be held Monday February, 17, 2025, at 1:00 P.M at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.