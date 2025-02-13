Sponsor

Dr. Charles Raymond Gray, age 83, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, February 10, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

Dr. Gray was born on January 8, 1942, in Jonesboro, Arkansas. He was retired from the Texas Highway Department and a pastor. Charles graduated from Texas Baptist Institute and Seminary in 1970 with a bachelor’s degree in English Bible. He lived a life devoted to faith, family and service to his fellow man. His true passion was spreading the Word of God. He traveled throughout the area tirelessly establishing churches and touching countless lives through his ministry. Charles was a veteran of the United States Army. Dr. Gray was a member of Northern Hills Baptist Church. His unwavering faith, kindness, and commitment to helping others will be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Riley Gray and his parents, Lester and Mary Gray.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Lynda Gray of Texarkana, Arkansas; his children; Melody Swim and her husband Raymond of St. Augustine, Florida; James Gray and his wife; Cristi of Big Sandy, Texas; and JoAnn Gray of St. Augustine, Florida; two sisters, Ethel Foster and Mary Barrett; seven grandchildren; Joshua Swim and his wife, Kelsey; Rebekah Guthrie and her husband, Drew; Anna Gray, Matthew Gray and Abigail Gray and a host of friends and other relatives.

Services are pending with Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.