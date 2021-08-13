Advertisement

Dana Sue Snider-McClure, age 50 of Hope, Arkansas passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021 in a Hope, Arkansas hospital. Ms. McClure was born September 6, 1970 in Texarkana, Texas. She was a retired Registered Nurse, a member of the United Methodist Church, Hooks, Texas and is preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Donna Snider and grandparents HC and Kathryn Stell.

She is survived by her daughter, Danica and husband Jace Young of Texarkana, Arkansas, two brothers, Jerry Snider of Hooks, Texas, Tim and wife Angie Snider of Redwater, Texas, niece, Morgan Snider and nephew Talan Snider of Redwater, Texas, Uncle and Aunts Bill and Norma Stell of Houston, Texas, Carol Stell of Houston, Texas cousins Cody and wife Katie Stell, Breanna and husband Paul Ash and Aela Ash all of Houston, Texas, and a number of other relatives and friends.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held 10:00 A.M. Sunday, August 15, 2021 in Pine Springs Cemetery with Rev. Bill Stell officiating. There is no visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston.