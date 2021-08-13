Virginia Hadaway

Advertisement

Virginia “Jeanie” Neff Hadaway, age 75, of Texarkana, Texas, died Wednesday, August 11, 2021 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Hadaway was born May 8, 1946 in Ohio. She was employed with Hadaway Paint and Body and was a member of the Trinity Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Helen Neff and by a brother, Jimmy Neff.

She is survived by her husband, Joe Hadaway of Texarkana, Texas; her children, Angel Wagner and husband Jamie of Scottsville, Kentucky, Robert McGuinness and wife Jennifer of Texarkana, Arkansas, Ginger McDonald and husband Stacy of Doddridge, Arkansas, Phillip Hadaway and wife Stacey of Hooks, Texas and Jennifer Campbell and husband Shane of Hooks, Texas; one sister, Rosie Johnson of Redwater, Texas; eleven grandchildren, Samantha, J.D., Robby, Cody, Falyn, Nathan, Ashley, Lauren, Laikyn, Gage and Maddie; seven great grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, August 16, 2021 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday evening from 6-8 P.M.