Daniel Hogue, Jr.

Advertisement

Daniel Kyle “Danny Kyle” Hogue, Jr., 40, left this world to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

He was born December 7, 1981 to Daniel Kyle Hogue, Sr. and Darla Sickles in Greeneville, Texas.

A loving and gentle giant, he followed in the footsteps of his father as a “workaholic” to run the family business, but only during business hours so he could spend time with his family and loved ones. He loved to play with his children, fish, watch the Arkansas Razorbacks beat LSU, and spend time with those he loved dearly. He loved Jesus and faithfully attended St. Edwards Catholic Church until his last day on Earth.

He leaves behind his fiancé and best friend, Melody Daniel, and his children, Daniel Kyle “Trey” Hogue III and Grayson Hogue. He is also survived by his mothers, Darla Sickles and Julie Hogue; his step-father Danny Sickles; his paternal grandmother, MaryAnn Crater; his maternal grandfather, Jim Low and wife Carol; one brother, Vincent Ramsey and wife Lindsey; two sisters, Lesley Ballard and Micky Williams and husband Jon; four step-brothers, Jason, Jacob, Justin and Canyon Sickles; six nieces, Lily, Reilly, Jacie, Ellie, Lily and Sadie; four nephews, Ian, Jaxon, Gavin and Rowan; three aunts, Delanie Wooten and husband Dillon, Twyla Allen and husband Randal, and Tracy Whiteside; and one uncle, Ronnie Hogue; and other extended family.

Advertisement

He was greeted in heaven by his father, Daniel Kyle Hogue, Sr.; his maternal grandmother, Pat Low; his paternal grandfather, Romie Hogue; and his step-brother, JJ Sickles.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Texarkana Funeral Home with Fr. William Burmester officiating followed by burial services at Calvary Cemetery.

