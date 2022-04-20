Peggy Bowers

Advertisement

Peggy Sharron Bowers, age 79, of Wake Village, Texas, died Sunday, April 17, 2022, in a local care facility.

Mrs. Bowers was born November 11, 1942, in Beaumont, Texas to James and Nell (Hardy) McGuire. She was a member of First Baptist Church Wake Village, where she enjoyed singing in the choir and had taught Sunday School. Peggy loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, B.C. Bowers; one son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Amy Bowers of Nash, Texas; one daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Kenneth Quave of Hammond, Louisiana; four grandchildren, Madison Bowers and Taylor, Trevor and Britton Quave; one sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Kenneth Irvin of Georgetown, Texas along with other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, April 21, 2022, at First Baptist Church Wake Village with Rev. Scott Neathery officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Visitation will be at the church for one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

