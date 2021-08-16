Daniel Hogue, Sr

Advertisement

Daniel Kyle Hogue, Sr., 59, of Fouke, Arkansas passed away August 12, 2021. He was born May 28, 1962 to Ronnie Lewis Hogue and Mary Ann Crater in Grand Prairie, Texas.

He was a husband, a father, a “Papa”, and a small businessman. Daniel was a workaholic and demanded a 98.9% quality rating. He grew up in Lone Oak, Texas and graduated in 1980.

Daniel is preceded in death by his father.

He leaves behind his wife, business partner, best friend, Julie Hogue, mother, MaryAnn Carter; two sons, Daniel Kyle Hogue, Jr and wife Tara, Vince Ramsey and wife Lindsey; two daughters, Lesley L. Ballard, Jennifer (Micky) Williams and husband Jon; nine grandchildren, Daniel Kyle Hogue III, Grayson Reid, Lillian Grace, Reilly Shay, Gavinsorus, Sadie Locklynn, Jaxon Blade, Jacie Brooke, James Rowan brother, Ronnie Hogue; two sisters, Tracy Whiteside, Delanie Wooten; four cousin/brothers, James, Raymond, Larry, Johnnie; and his Precision Metal Ind family.

Services will be held 6 PM, Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Wallace Edgar officiating.