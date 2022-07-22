Advertisement

Daniel Lowell Lance, 67, of Texarkana, Arkansas died at his sister’s home surrounded by his family on July 16, 2022.

Mr. Lance was born in Russell, Arkansas to Alvie and Ann Lance on June 2, 1955. He spent his days working in construction as a carpenter, electrician, and plumber and exceeded in many other trades. One of his most notable jobs was completing a build on a beautiful spa in California with his brother.

He is described by his loved ones as a hardworking man, with a heart of gold, who never hesitated to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Mr. Lance enjoyed playing guitar, listening to country music, fishing (whenever time allowed) and was intrigued by all things related to the Native American heritage.

Advertisement

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Dannie Mark Lance and Bobby Lee Lance; and his special companion Torry the Akita dog.

Mr. Lance is survived by five children Shane Lance, Daniel Lance, Russell Lance, Jessica Lopez, and Crystal Lance; one brother Don Lance of Ashdown, Arkansas; four sisters Carol Lance of Galesburg, Illinois, Kathrine Lockridge of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, Julia Christian of Prescott, Arizona, and Laurie Gratzinger of Texarkana, Arkansas; eight grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

A celebration of Daniel’s life will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 4:00 P.M. in the Texarkana Arkansas Funeral Home chapel.

The family will receive friends after the services conclude in the chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks Dr. Texarkana, TX 75503, or the ALS Foundation, https://www.als.org/.

