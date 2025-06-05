Sponsor

Danny Joe Mosley, age 54, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Monday, May 26, 2025, at Christus St. Michael’s Hospital. He was born on May 21, 1971, in Grand Saline, Texas, to Charles Mosley and Bobbie Alexander.

In his free time, he enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys football game. His family described him as a kind, giving, and loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He had a heart of gold. Even though he is no longer with us he will always be in our hearts. Life must go on, but it will be hard without you here.

He was preceded in death by his parents Charles Mosley and Bobbie Davis; brother Mike Mosley; grandmother Ruth Mosley; and grandfather Willie Mosley.

Left to cherish his memory is wife Tammy Mosley of Texarkana, Arkansas; sons Austin Mosley and Anthony Mosley of Texarkana, Arkansas; step-son Jacob Yarbro and Tyler Yarbro and wife April all of Camden, Arkansas; granddaughters Emersen Yarbro and Kylah Yarbro; brother Jerry Smith and wife Kerry of Flint, Texas, Charles Mosley and wife Ruth of Victoria, Texas, Sammy Mosley and Rhona of Tyler, Texas; sister Pat Wilson and Janie Ontiveros and husband Juan all of Canton, Texas; and a number of other relatives and friends.