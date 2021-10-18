Darius “Dee” Crawford

Advertisement

Darius W. Crawford Jr., age 77 of Texarkana passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

Dee was born on September 16, 1944, in Texarkana Texas to Darius and Ruthel Crawford Sr.

Dee proudly served our country for 24 years as both a Marine and Sailor in both Vietnam and Desert Storm.

Darius was preceded in death by his parents, Darius and Ruthel Sr and two sisters, Deenda Stringer and Catherine Redfern.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Crawford; his sister, Jean McKeever; daughter, Debbra Lockart; and sons, Darius Crawford III, John Crawford and wife Lauren and Andrew Crawford; and a special nephew Brian Abbett. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, eight great-children and one great-great-granddaughter. Dee was blessed with an abundance of nieces, nephews, and friends.

A special thank you goes out to Hospice of Texarkana for the care and support over the last couple of months.

Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, October 18, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Sundbye officiating.



In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to First Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice.

