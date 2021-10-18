Tracy Dean Brown

Advertisement

Tracy Brown age 57 of Texarkana, TX passed away on October 14, 2021, in a Dallas, TX hospital after losing his battle with Leukemia.

Mr. Brown was born May 29, 1964, in Dallas, TX. He was a former driver for SRM in Texarkana, TX. He loved motorcycles and fishing.

Mr. Brown was processed in death by his mother Betty Clark Brown.

Mr. Brown is survived by his wife Peggy Brown. His father & stepmother Sidney & Joyce Brown. Daughters Kristian Hurley of Texarkana, TX, Kim Brown of New Boston, TX and Tiffany Ship of Irving, TX.

Stepchildren Crystal Meeks and Kathy Meeks of Texarkana, TX and Charles Meeks, Jr. of Eureka California. Sisters Denise Lamons of Hooks, TX, Tina Darden of Ashdown, AR, Stacy & Jimmy Jones of Bloomburg, TX. 4 nieces, 1 Nephew and 12 grandchildren as well as many other relatives and friends.

Graveside Services will be held on Monday, October 18, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Myrtle Springs Cemetery, Hooks, TX.

Interment will be in Myrtle Springs Cemetery, Hooks, TX under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home.



Family will be at Clark Park Road, Hooks, TX 75561

