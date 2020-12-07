Darrell Adams

Advertisement

Darrell Ray Adams, age 82, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 in his home.

Mr. Adams was born on January 27, 1938 in New Boston, Texas to his parents Arnold and Delia Adams. He was a retired mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. He is preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Margaret Adams; and one brother Buck Adams.

Left to cherish his memory are his three sons, Keith and daughter-in-law Nita Adams of Texarkana, Texas, Scott Adams of Texarkana, Texas, Brad and daughter-in-law Ramona Adams of Simms, Texas; one daughter, Tina Allen of Texarkana, Texas; five grandchildren, Jeff Adams, Corey Adams, Cody and wife Schaley Allen, Jordan Adams, and Joshua Adams; one great grandchild, Trey Adams.

Memorial Graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., December 12, 2020 at Chapelwood Cemetery with Dr. Dwight Lowrie officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks, Texarkana, Texas 75503.

